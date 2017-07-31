× Madison County deputies investigate two separate break-ins

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least two business break-ins. Deputies were called to the Jet Pep convenience store in Meridianville around 3:15 Monday morning. It’s located on Highway 231/431.

They arrived to find thieves had cut their way into the store behind the business.

We don’t know if anything was taken from the business.

Investigators also tell us someone broke into Chamberlain Tires on Blake Bottom Road sometime this morning.

Investigators don’t believe the two break-ins are related.