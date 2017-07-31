× Local Church in the City of Madison says Shelton Road is dangerous

MADISON, Ala. – Shelton Road intersects with Madison Boulevard and it’s a road many people travel. It can be very dangerous if you’re not paying attention. There are several street signs posted, but some people are not following instructions.

Madison Mission Seventh Day Adventist Church’s Secretary Patricia Jackson said she sees people flying up and down the curvy road daily.

The speed limit around the s-curve area is 15 MPH. She said police sit in her church’s parking lot trying to help with the problem. “They sit over by the mailbox and they catch people,” Jackson said.

In years past there have been several wrecks reported along Shelton Road. The most recent one was a single vehicle wreck that happened on Sunday night . It claimed the life of a 20-year-old.

Jackson said a nearby business has had to repair their fence several times because of people crashing into it. She wishes people would simply pay more attention to the street signs.

“People need to slow down and take their time. If you are late call and say ‘I`ll be there shortly.’ Please slow down,” Jackson said. She’s hopeful if people slow down, it will save lives.