Last day of summer vacation brings a slim chance of isolated showers

Expect a fair sky, a light wind, and one more comfortable start to the day before the humidity begins cranking up again; temperatures fall into the mid-60s early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon looks a touch hotter: highs near 90 with a ‘feels like’ as high as 92-95°F.

First Day of School Wednesday: The summer season does not end until the autumnal equinox on Friday, September 22nd (54 days from Monday); however, summer vacation is rapidly coming to a close! Huntsville City Schools and Madison County Schools begin the 2017-18 calendar year on Wednesday. The weather looks pretty good for a first day of school: a warm, humid morning with more clouds than sun, a quick warm-up to near 90°F by the time school lets out, and only a slim chance of a shower or two in Huntsville/Madison County between 1 PM and 4 PM.

Prospects for rain this week: Some clouds increase Tuesday afternoon, and there is the slightest chance of a few light showers as a weak disturbance moves overhead. That’s the only chance of any precipitation at all until some moisture streams northbound on Thursday. Even then, the better chance of rain (20-30%) stays south of Huntsville through Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Marshall and DeKalb Counties.

A cold front moving in on Friday provides the ‘kick’ needed to convert hot, humid air into more widespread showers and storms. Friday’s rainfall coverage looks substantial; most communities getting at least 0.10″ to 0.25″ with a few spots getting more than one full inch.

Most of the rain is gone by Saturday morning; however, a few showers might linger through the first part of the day generally south of the Huntsville-Decatur area.

