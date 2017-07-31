Huntsville superintendent introduces teacher mentorship program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - When Huntsville students return to class, they won't be the only ones experiencing first day jitters. So will Huntsville's superintendent, Matt Akin.

“This year it’s about excitement and about really supporting what's going on in our schools," says Akin.

They have new school buildings at Grissom High and Morris P-8, the final two puzzle pieces of a construction blitz that has kept crews busy for the last several years.

This year, they also have a large batch of new hires.

“We have probably have over 150 new teachers," says the superintendent.

Akin says the new instructors he's spoken to are thrilled to be working in Huntsville.

“That brings some excitement, but that brings great responsibility for us to make sure we’re supporting them so they can have a great smooth year," he says.

To help ease the transition, Akin is introducing a new on-boarding system for teachers that serves as a mentorship program,

“Make sure we pair those new teachers with successful veteran teachers, but also bring the new teachers together; so they can rely on each other and support each other as they go through this new year," says Akin.

While Akin is focused on the tasks ahead, he also took time to admit he's pretty excited, too. He continues to be motivated by the leaders that help him direct the district each and every day.

"Looking around the room with almost 100 administrators and the excitement in their eyes," says Akin.

The first day of school for HCS is Wednesday.