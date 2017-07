HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Firefighters with Huntsville Fire and Rescue have been called out to a house fire at 2102 Francis Street. Multiple people called 911 about the fire.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue respond to house fire on 2100 block of Francis Street pic.twitter.com/rh0WPVABp0 — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) July 31, 2017

Huntsville firefighters report they have five units on the scene of the fire.

Please avoid the area if possible.

