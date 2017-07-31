× Hartselle City Schools offers Dr. Dee Dee Jones superintendent position

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Hartselle City Schools has offered the position of Superintendent to Dr. Dee Dee Jones.

Jones is an internal candidate as she is the Director of Teaching and Learning for Hartselle City Schools.

Jones has been in the education field for 29 years, serving in many different roles. Jones served as Curriculum, Professional Development, and Career Tech Supervisor for the Decatur City School system.

Jones was also principal of Somerville Road Elementary for 6 years, a middle school assistant principal, a reading specialist in the middle school and high school, and taught middle school language arts.

Dr. Dee Dee Jones currently teaches at UAB as an adjunct professor.

At this time Jones has not accepted the position. If she accepts, contract negotiations will begin.

Information provided by Hartselle City Schools