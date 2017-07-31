× EdX app offers free college classes from major universities

Higher education is no longer exclusive to college students.

The edX app offers courses from experts at Harvard University, MIT, UC Berkeley, Microsoft, Linux and more, to anyone with a smartphone.

You can even earn certificates without having to take on a student loan.

While the app is free for download for both Apple and Android users, some certifications and courses do cost extra.

Once you download the app and sign-up for courses, you can watch live-streams, online lectures and videos, take quizzes and complete assignments at your own pace.

The app is great for high school students looking to get ahead of the curve, or anyone wanting in-demand skills to advance their education and career.