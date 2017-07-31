× DeKalb Co. Schools virtual school program is revamped for new school year

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — As DeKalb County Schools students head back to the classroom they’ll be going there with a new opportunity to learn.

“We’ve revamped our virtual school program for the 17 – 18 school year,” explained DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Jason Barnett, “During 16 – 17, this past school year, was the first year we had it and we had some challenges like you would expect with any new program.”

“For the upcoming school year we’ve added a location, a physical location in Rainsville. On Highway 75 in Rainsville. We’re really offering it mostly to students here in DeKalb County, but students in other areas are welcome to apply as well,” Barnett said, “It’s really geared for several different types of students. One could be maybe some students who want to take their core classes at their homeschool and then take a more rigorous coursework in a virtual manner.”

Barnett said the program is also an avenue for students at the tech school. “Maybe they wanted to attend our technical school to earn some workforce credentialing and trade skills, and maybe they want to get their core coursework through the virtual program,” Barnett added.

The program offers a new way for students to learn outside of the classroom. “We have math, science, English, and history teachers that are contracted, to make sure that whatever content area they need support in, we’re going to support them in,” Barnett said, “We want them to be successful. At the end of the day we want to provide an avenue for all of our kids to be successful, and we want to meet them where they are and that’s what we’re trying to do here with this program.”

Students enrolled in the program are also able to participate in extracurricular activities within the system.