Auburn holds first practice of fall camp

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Auburn is turning to a former receiver to bolster its secondary at the start of fall camp.

Senior Jason Smith, who spent the last two seasons as a little-used receiver, has moved to defensive back on Auburn's official roster, changing his jersey number from 4 to 25. Smith worked as a second-team safety during the open viewing portion of Auburn's first practice on Monday afternoon.

Smith saw time at field safety during drills, working as the backup to senior Stephen Roberts.

