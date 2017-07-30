× The University of Alabama at Birmingham announces partnership with Calhoun Community College

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — The University of Alabama at Birmingham announced a partnership with Calhoun Community College through the UAB Joint Admissions Program that launched in 2013. The initiative offers many benefits to participating students, as well as UAB Presidential Full Tuition Scholarships for two Calhoun graduates each year, continuing the institution’s commitment to attracting top Alabama students.

“We are very pleased with the success of our Joint Admissions Program since its inception, and we are excited to extend its benefits to Calhoun students,” said UAB President Ray L. Watts. “It is important that our institutions of higher education work together to remove barriers and create opportunities to help students receive the necessary support to realize their fullest potential and go on to rewarding 21st century careers.”

Students who are not immediately eligible for traditional UAB admission can enroll in a Joint Admissions Program partner institution. Students can also self-select into this program during their first year at Calhoun. As students pursue an associate degree at a partner institution, they have access to UAB facilities, libraries and campus events.

Students also have access to a UAB admissions counselor on-site at their community college who will help ensure that they meet the requirements necessary to transfer to UAB.

Participating students are admitted to UAB when they earn an associate degree, and they receive a $2,000 annual scholarship for their junior year and senior year if they maintain eligibility.

With locations in Decatur and Huntsville, Alabama, Calhoun is the largest of the two-year institutions making up the Alabama Community College System.

“This new partnership with the University of Alabama at Birmingham represents a tremendous opportunity for our students to continue their higher-education journey beyond Calhoun,” said Calhoun Community College President James Klauber, Ph.D. “We thank Dr. Watts and his team for extending this invitation to the college and our students, and look forward to working with the university in this Joint Admissions initiative.”

Since its inception in 2013, the UAB Joint Admissions Program has provided hundreds of students throughout the state the opportunity to benefit from enhanced advising and a smooth transition to UAB to realize their dream of college success and completion.

Institutions now partnering with UAB through the Joint Admissions Program include Bevill State, Calhoun Community College, Gadsden State, Jefferson State, Lawson State and Wallace State-Hanceville.

