Tennessee veteran turns to Facebook to find a kidney

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Time is precious for Bill Walsh and his wife.

Not long ago, doctors told Walsh he needed to start looking for a new kidney - so the 66-year-old did what anyone his age would've done. "I got on Facebook," he said.

Doctors told him posting on Facebook could speed up the search.

"She also told us that 85% of the people who put in a request for a kidney on Facebook get one. So I got hope, then I got on Facebook and I just told my story, Walsh recalled.

In less than a week, people shared his post more than 500 times.

Walsh, who is typically reserved, opened up to strangers explaining why he wanted help. "I wanted to be a little more open, put it out on Facebook and get a kidney, and be able to see my grandchildren grow up," he explained.

He spent 4 years in the Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War. Now, Walsh has a different battle to fight.

"These are people that I don't know. That's what's amazing to me," he said.

Even his wife was surprised from the outpour of support.

"We were at church last Sunday, and we are walking out and some guy, we know him but I would've never thought, he came up to us and said 'I want to see if I can give you a kidney' and I said 'whoa,'" she said.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center said people willing to help can give them a call to start the process.

"We always encourage people to go and apply anyway, because it's our job to screen you. And sometimes we do make exceptions for certain conditions," transplant Nurse Coordinator Kara Warmke said.

"Blood type necessarily doesn't matter because we have other programs. If patients are a good compatible match, we have a program that's called Pair and Donation program that can work for other donors as well," Warmke said.

Walsh says finding a match would me the world to him.

To start the process or want more information about being a possible kidney donor, call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and choose option 2. When calling, give the receptionist William Walsh's name.