Rainfall surplus grows for Huntsville

It’s hard to believe that Alabama started 2017 with 96% of the state considered to be in drought. Now, at the end of July Huntsville has not only caught up on rainfall, but is actually boasting a surplus.

It is possible for us to fall behind again, but we’re definitely in good shape as far as rain goes. Huntsville has officially received 36.32 inches of rainfall since the beginning of the year. We would have to stay dry until August 31st to find ourselves in a deficit again. Of course, it still wouldn’t be good for our water systems or plant life to go a month without rain and they won’t have to. Our next chance of rain is already on the horizon. Another cold front will sweep through the Valley at the end of next week.

Why is it so important for us to stay ahead of rain at the end of summer?

There are a few reasons we don’t want to fall behind on rain at this point in the year, like we did in 2016.

First, fall is typically our dry season so it’s very difficult to catch up on rain if we fall behind during the summer months.

Second, fall is our wildfire season. Plants begin to go dormant in preparation for winter and leaves are falling, which creates some extra kindling for any fires that catch. For this reason, we don’t want the ground or our plant life to be dried out.

You might remember that wildfires were a big problem in the Southeast last fall, partly because of our ongoing drought. Keeping up with rainfall could help us keep wildfires under control as we head into the fall of 2017.