× Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s only son dies of apparent drug overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says her only child has died of an apparent drug overdose.

A statement released Sunday from Barry and her husband, Bruce, says 22-year-old Max Barry died Saturday night in Denver.

Max Barry graduated in June from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.

The statement says the couple “cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child.”

It adds that the family is asking for privacy “as we mourn the loss of our child and begin to understand a world without his laughter and love in our lives.”

Messages of condolence can be sent to megan.barry@nashville.gov or Office of Mayor Megan Barry, 1 Public Square, Nashville, TN 37201.