Madison County Farmer’s Market extends hours and days to boost business

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Farmer’s Market is making changes that will hopefully get business booming again. You can now shop local with some of the freshest produce, for longer and more days per week.

Madison County farmers asked and the Madison County Commission listened, voting to extend the Farmer’s Market hours and days.

“We decided to allow the farmer’s market more time to operate out there on Cook Avenue. We’ll try it, see if it works,” said Roger Jones, District One Madison County Commissioner.

Instead of three days it will now open four days a week, Wednesday through Saturday. Commissioner Jones said they hope this will help the farmers.

“We all hope that the Farmer’s Market is successful, and more farmers utilize it, and more people here in the area will be able to buy fresh produce,” he explained.

Jackie Reed sits on the Board of Directors for the Farmer’s Market. She has been an advocate for longer hours. The old schedule operated on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays only, and closed the market at 3:00 pm each day.

“At 3:00 people don’t get off from work then. So we’re trying to give them the opportunity to come over here and get some of the homegrown stuff,” said Reed.

She said she thinks it used to be the best farmer’s market around, but in recent years business has died down.

“We want to get all the farmers that we can in here, with the homegrown vegetables and everything, and get this farmer’s market back open like it used to be,” said Reed.

She thinks the new schedule will do that.

Monks Farm is an independent vendor at the farmer’s market. They are open Monday through Saturday, but said business has suffered because people think they’re only open when the rest of the market is.

They’re also hoping the new schedule will bring more people in.

“Let’s support our farmers. It’s good food, it’s healthy food, and we’d like for everyone to come see us,” said Angelique Thompson.

Here is the new schedule for the Madison County Farmer’s Market:

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

As a reminder, this Tuesday, August 2, is the last Tuesday the Farmer’s Market will be open before the new schedule takes effect.

For more information you can visit their Facebook page by clicking here, or their website here.