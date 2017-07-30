Florence native Keaton Anderson a player to watch as Alabama begins fall camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama doesn't start practice until Thursday, but a guy to keep an eye on throughout fall camp is Florence native Keaton Anderson. Anderson is coming off a solid red shirt freshman season where he shined on special teams for the Crimson Tide, he was even named one of the special team players of the week after the win over LSU. Now entering his sophomore campaign he may not be in line for a starting job on defense, but his teammates still see a star in the making. "I really think Keaton Anderson is a special player. From the day we got there I became friends with him, and he's a really hard worker," Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley said. "If anyone can do it, make the transition, I think it's him."

The transition Ridley is talking about is to a new position. Anderson started his career as a linebacker, but switched to defensive back mid-season last year to give the Crimson Tide a little more depth at DB. After being forced to learn on the fly in 2016, fellow defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick says Keaton is really coming along. "It's definitely a tough transition going from the linebacker position to a safety, DB roll. You have to cover more athletic guys, and faster guys," Fitzpatrick said. "Keaton is a really good athlete, he's been doing a really good job, and he's really intelligent. He has the defense down pretty well."

Last season Keaton Anderson was credited with four tackles and a fumble recovery.