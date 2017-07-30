Dog revived with Narcan after accidental opioid overdose

LYMAN, Maine — It turns out – Narcan can save the life of a dog. The owner of Addie is thankful for the opioid-overdose antidote, and a Maine Sheriff’s Office sergeant who helped her on July 29th.

Addie is alive today thanks to the quick-thinking of her owner, Leslie Reynolds, and a sheriff’s deputy – who happened to be at the right place, at the right time.

“That old adage of where’s a cop when you need him? He was right there. He was right there when I needed him,” Reynolds said.

You see, Addie is always getting into things – especially food. So when Reynolds’ daughter was visiting and dropped her purse on the chair, Addie went for it, when nobody was looking.

“The dog smelled the gummy worms and that’s why she pulled the purse,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds’ daughter is recovering from a back injury and was legally prescribed oxycodone, and they started counting the missing pills.

Reynolds says, “25, 5 milligram Oxy, is a 125 milligrams and that’s a huge dose.”

Addie started to appear lethargic.

“I’m a registered nurse. So I didn’t totally panic. I just called the vet and said this is what happened, do you have anti-narcotic reversal medication?” Reynolds said. “They said no you need to go to an emergency vet hospital.”

The closest animal hospital was over 20 miles away so Reynolds put Addie in the car and headed for the Goodwin Mills Fire Department down the road – hoping they might have a dose of Narcan.

“But at the intersection before I got there I saw two York Sheriff cruisers and I flagged them down,” Reynolds said.

York County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Dave Chauvette entered the picture.

“I explained it, asked him if he had any Narcan. He did,” Reynolds said.

Chauvette shared about his experience.

“I thought for all of two or three seconds, yup this is what we have to do. Addie and I became really good friends, real quick. I held her head up talked to her for a little while and I gave her half a dose in her right nostril. We waited a few minutes and I gave her the other half in her left nostril and it seemed to have the desired effect.”

Reynolds wonders now what might have happened had she not bumped into Sergeant Chauvette who she calls – her hero.

“Yeah of course he’s my hero. He saved my puppy,” Reynolds said.

Chauvette, says, “I like positive, happy endings and often times in law enforcement we don’t get that. So today is kind of cool to be part of something like that.”

There are some police departments in the U.S. that carry Narcan for their drug-sniffing animals. The York County Sheriff in Maine says this might be the first known instance in that state, of a dog being revived by Narcan.