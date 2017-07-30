ALEA issues alert for missing 8-year-old Prattville boy

Prattville, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an alert for 8 year-old Avery Niles Williams. He’s been missing since 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Avery was last seen in the area of Candle Stick Park in Prattville. He was last seen wearing green camouflage pants, an orange shirt and black shoes.

Avery has black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’8″ tall and weighs about 65 lbs.

Anyone with information about Avery’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or call 911.