Agree to disagree: Two retired veterans debate the gifting of a Combat Infantryman’s Badge to Rep. Mo Brooks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On June 14, a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. A Louisiana Representative was wounded. Alabama fifth District Congressman, Mo Brooks was there, and upset about what happened.

Army veteran, retired Col. John Reitzell was there and wanted to make Congressman Brooks feel better about what happened. So, he pinned his Combat Infantryman’s Badge to Brooks’ lapel.

Retired Cpt. Clay Henchman, who is running against Brooks for the fifth district seat in Congress, wasn’t as sympathetic and called Brooks out for wearing a badge he wasn’t awarded.

The two men have very different opinions on the subject, let’s just say they agree to disagree.

Watch the full interview here:

