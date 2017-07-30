2 injured in Tennessee following small aircraft crash

LAWRENCEBURG, TN. – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a small plane crash in Lawrenceburg, TN Sunday afternoon.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department confirms the call came in just before 5 p.m. of a plane that had crashed at the Lawrenceburg-Lawrence County Airport.

When emergency crews arrived they found a RV-10 single engine aircraft at rest on the west side of the runway.

According to authorities two people were inside the aircraft. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The FAA will be investigating the cause of the crash.

Lawrenceburg emergency personnel will remain on scene mitigating a small fuel spill.

