× 12 inmates escape from the Walker County Jail, 6 still at large

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Search efforts continue for six of 12 escaped inmates from the Walker County Jail.

Authorities confirm 12 inmates escaped Sunday evening. Police have been able to recapture six inmates.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page that a $500 dollar reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the escapees. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464.