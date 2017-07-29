Looking for the latest school wear trends? Don’t miss the Back to School Fashion Bash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - From the runway, to the classroom. If you're looking to dress your kids in style this fall, you'll want to head to Huntsville's Parkway Place Mall next weekend for the Back to School Fashion Bash!

Back to school season is always a time for some much needed shopping.

You don't want to miss this Back to School Fashion Bash! School will have just kicked off, letting kids and teens see all the fashions they want for the year!

On Saturday, August 5, from 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., there will be a photo opportunities with princesses and superheroes, a dance performance by Soles Dance Center, gift card giveaways, and games! At 2:00 p.m. a massive fashion show will kickoff and afterwards kids can take photos with the models!

The PAMA Agency is putting on a show with looks from Express, Justice,Dillard's, Belk, Crazy 8, Buckle Parkway Place, Gymboree, and more.

Dozens of stores will have exclusive discounts and giveaways to take advantage of following the show.

This entire event is family friendly and free, but they ask you to bring a school supply donation for Free 2 Teach.