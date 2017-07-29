× Get the deals and discounts on National Chicken Wing Day

It’s National Chicken Wing Day!

If you are hungry and want to celebrate this delicious holiday, here is where you can find the best deals:

BJ Brewhouse – Get half off any full order of chicken wings with a $9.95 food purchase. Good July 29 only.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Get small boneless wings and fries for $9.99; small traditional wings nad fries for $12.99.

Chuck E. Cheese – Get $1 off small wings with coupon. Offer good through Aug. 27.

Hooters – Get 10 free smokes wings when you buy any 10 wings. Dine-in only.

KFC – Get an Extra Crispy $20 Fill-Up with eight pieces of crunchy Extra Crispy chicken, a large cole slaw, four biscuits and two large marked potatoes and gravy.

Texas Steakhouse – Get 50 wings for $25. Pre-order and takeout only, minimum 2-hour notice required. Offer good through July 30.

Wing Zone – Get 25 boneless wings with two flavors, jumbo wedge fries or coleslaw and two ranch or bleu cheese for $20.

Be sure to call ahead to guarantee a location’s participation.