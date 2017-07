MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. – Fire crews responded to a field fire in Meridianville at around 5 PM on Patton Lane. Hazel Green, Toney, Moorsmill and Bobo fire departments responded.

The owner of the field says that 30 out of 60 acres were burned. Double-crop soy beans were planted in the field with an investment of about $200 per acre.

The field harvested wheat in June, while the soy was newly-planted.

