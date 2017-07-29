Drive-in that opted not to air Beauty and the Beast because of homosexual character has a new owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENAGAR, Ala. - Several months after controversy surrounded The Henagar Drive-In new ownership has taken over, and they celebrated their grand opening. New owner Kala Penney said it was exciting to celebrate on Saturday.

She said she doesn't really know why she bought this place, but she knew she wanted to. She took ownership on July 1st. "I would like for it to be a family fun place and people to hangout with their family and friends," Penney said.

Back in March the drive-in made national headlines for now showing Disney's Beauty and the Beast. They said they didn't want to show it because of a homosexual character. In a Facebook post about the movie they expressed their concern for it.

Part of it read, "If I can't sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it". New owner Penney didn't want to talk about the last owners but said you can expect to come to the drive-in and see popular movies.

Penney said the drive-in is now open Thursday through Sunday. For more information check out their Facebook.