Congressman Mo Brooks calls on Senate find a healthcare solution

Congressman Mo Brooks says the U.S. Senate failed the American people after rejecting a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health law.

"Frankly a lot of us are baffled as to what happens next with healthcare because of the abject failure of the United States Senate to deal with this issue," said Brooks.

He says the U.S. House of Representatives did their job by addressing healthcare. He said what's particularly challenging about the current issue is that there wasn't an alternative plan.

"All of us would like everybody to have perfect healthcare. Unfortunately, there's not enough money in America to do that. So we have to make judgement decisions to do the best we can with the resources that we have," said Brooks.

Some Senate leaders have suggested they are ready to move on from the healthcare issues. Brooks is urging the Senate to continue to find a resolution.

"The United States Senate needs to not quit. There's an old saying when the going gets tough, the tough get going. These guys and gals were elected to the United States Senate​, that's a tough environment to be in, but they signed up for that job. They need to keep working at it until they resolve this issue," Brooks said.