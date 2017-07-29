× Alabama defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand arrested for DUI

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) – Just days before opening preseason practice, one of Alabama’s top returning players was arrested.

Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand was charged with DUI on Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa. His bond was set at $1,000. Further details were not immediately available.

“This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da’Shawn’s actions,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future.”

To continue reading click here.