A break from the heat arrives this weekend

After 19 days straight of 90+ degree weather we are finally getting a break from the heat this weekend!

A cold front dropped south of the Valley early Saturday morning, so many of us still woke up to a warm and muggy morning. By Saturday afternoon you’ll definitely feel the difference though! High temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. That puts us about 5 degrees below average to end out the month of July.

To make it feel even better outside, a dry north wind will keep humidity low through our weekend. It will be breezy at times though, up to 20-25 mph during Saturday afternoon.

That breeze will help push in even cooler air for our mornings ahead too. Low temperatures will dip into the low 60s Sunday and Monday, making for a few crisp mornings. These temperatures would be considered average for the start of fall in late September!

To top off this pleasant weather we’ll also be staying dry. High pressure from the north will take control of our weather pattern and keep us quiet through at least the middle of next week. We’re not expecting more heat or storm chances until Wednesday onward.