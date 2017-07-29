9-year-old girl missing; may be with non-custodial mother

MACON COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing Child Alert for Neisha Howard, a 9-year-old black female.

She was last seen around 4 PM on Saturday, July 29th according to the Macon County Sheriff’s Department. She may be with her non-custodial mother, Jerlean Octavia Scott.

Neisha is approximately 5’0″, 90 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Her mother, Jerlean, is around 36 years old, black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 130 lbs.

The Sheriff’s Department says they may be traveling with an unknown white female in a red SUV with a Florida tag. The make, model, and tag number are unknown.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Neisha Howard, please contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Department at (334) 727-2500.