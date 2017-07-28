× President Trump names new Chief of Staff; Reince Priebus steps down WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he has named General John F. Kelly as White House Chief of Staff, replacing Reince Priebus. I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017 …and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017