President Trump names new Chief of Staff; Reince Priebus steps down

Posted 3:56 pm, July 28, 2017, by , Updated at 04:11PM, July 28, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he has named General John F. Kelly as White House Chief of Staff, replacing Reince Priebus.