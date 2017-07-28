× Ten charged in Alabama for allegedly sneaking back in country after previous deportation, six following felony convictions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Ten men have been indicted in Alabama for allegedly returning to the United States illegally after already having been deported at least once.

The ten, all being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama, were located all over the state, including five of them in North Alabama.

A news release from the Department of Justice says Silvino Santos-Garcia, 39, was located in Madison County this July. He was deported in 2015 following a felony conviction, the Justice Department said. Nestor Daniel Morales-Gutierrez, 39, was located in Jackson County this June after being expelled from the country in 2009 with a felony conviction. The release says Julio Gaspar-Rodriguez, 38, was also found in Jackson County in June.

The release says he’s been deported in 2001, 2010, and 2011, with an aggravated felony conviction on his record.

The release doesn’t provide any details on the previous criminal charges, and a spokesperson has not yet clarified that for us.

Wilmer Es Equias Diaz-Deleon, 34, and Cleider Alex Rojas-Roulro, 32, were found in Morgan County and Marshall County respectively, according to the release, which adds that both have been deported previously.

All of the cases were investigated by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).