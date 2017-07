× TBI issues alert for missing 10-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, TN. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently searching for a missing girl. Yazmin Linares Medina is from the Cleveland, Tennessee area and is believed to be in imminent danger.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, with green and brown shorts.

If you have any information on Yazmin’s location, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.