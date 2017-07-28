Some perennial flowers thrive during mid to late summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These long summer days and hot temperatures often mean poor performance of some flowers, but there are some perennials that do very well. Not only are they good flowers for the summer, but most are also butterfly and pollinator friendly. Here are a few that will thrive this time of year.

Blanket flower, or Gaillardia, does well in the heat. It has a multicolored blanket of colors. It's a great host plant and provides great butterfly nectar.

Coreopsis is a workhorse perennial, attracting butterflies to their dainty flowers through the summer.

Butterfly bush and butterfly weed are both tried and true flowering perennials when heat is abundant.

Salvia is a real showstopper and is great to have around for hummingbirds.

Catmint has pale blue flowers that may work as a deer deterrent in your yard.

Sedum can live out the summer with very little water, and many will bloom at the end of the summer when other flowers have faded.

All of these perennials can be long lasting, so be sure to start with good soil and enough water until their established. The flowers will bloom for a long time, but a little bit of pinching and deadheading can extend their flowering season.

Have a gardening question? Use the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries. We may feature this in an upcoming Garden Tips segment!