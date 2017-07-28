Rooms To Go Celebrating Grand Opening on Saturday, July 29th

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– Room To Go is finally here in The Rocket City. Senior Vice President of Direct Marketing Janis Altshuler said they’ve been wanting to bring the furniture store to Huntsville for a long time. “We are very excited to be here. It`s a fast growing and vibrant community. What has kept us is finding the right location,” Altshuler explained.

The new furniture store sits right off of University Driver near “Mid City” once the site of Madison Square Mall. The City of Huntsville said Rooms To Go is apart of the city’s big mater plan to build the area back up. Althshur said to be apart of the city’s plan is exciting.

“We love areas that are growing or on the rebound, because people are fixing up their homes and there are new homes being built,” Altshuler said.

Some people may not be familiar with Rooms To Go, but they’ve been around since 1991. Their first showroom was in Orlando, but they have since grown. “Today we have over 150 showrooms in 10 states. We are 26-years-old and we are America’s largest independent furniture company,” Senior Vice President of Advertising Sally Seiden said.

Personnel with Rooms To Go said they cater to people of all demographics and they’re excited about their future in Huntsville. “We have to know that there`s going to be growth and jobs. Coming to Huntsville is the perfect place for us,” Seiden said .

Rooms To Go is celebrating their grand opening this Saturday, July 29th. They will have prizes to give away. They will also be donating to the local non-profit “Kids To Love”. They are located at 4880 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35816.