Nearby Shopping Center Hopeful Rooms To Go Will Bring More Foot Traffic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Rooms To Go is celebrating their grand opening in Huntsville on Saturday, July 29th. The furniture store sits off of University Drive across the street from a shopping center.

The shopping center has many businesses including Factory Connection. The manager said not too many people know all of the stores in shopping center exist. "We get at least 4 to 10 people new everyday that don`t know we are here or the shopping center was here," Huntsville Factory Connection Manager Lorna Arnett said

Arnett said even though people don't know much about them they still do get new foot traffic. "I hold that to the fact you got so many people moving in and out of this area. There are always new businesses opening in Huntsville. Always new people moving to Huntsville," Arnett explained.

Factory Connection has been in the shopping center for a little over two years. Arnett said having Rooms To Go as neighbors will only help business. "With rooms to go coming next door they will bring the people that are looking for furniture, but they are going to look across the street and say oh there`s a shopping center over there. Let`s go over and see what else is over there," Arnett said.

She said Rooms To Go is a big company. She's hopeful business at The Factory Connection will increase.