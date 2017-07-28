× Mike Smith takes over for Jack Doss as Jemison boys basketball coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) – Former Alabama A&M assistant Mike Smith is the new boys basketball coach at reigning Class 5A state champion Mae Jemison.

His hiring was approved tonight at a Huntsville City Schools Board of Education meeting.

Smith spent the 2015-16 and 2016-17 season on Alabama A&M’s staff. He has also served as an assistant at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Mississippi Valley State, Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State, Centenary College and Southeastern Louisiana. Smith was the head coach at Lawson State in 2013-14, going 26-6 and reaching the Alabama Community College Conference semifinals.

