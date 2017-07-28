× Marshall Co. deputies arrested a man for ‘violently’ beating and imprisoning a 65-year-old woman reported missing from GA

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Marshall County deputies arrested a man for “violently” beating and imprisoning a 65-year-old woman.

Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls said earlier this week deputies received a report that a 65-year-old woman from Georgia hadn’t been in touch with her family for several days. Family members told law enforcement that the woman, who isn’t named, had a male companion she had known for two years, and that he lives at a house on Lavaughn Drive in Albertville.

Deputies went to the home, but no one would come to the door. They found a vehicle that belonged to the missing woman in a wooded area behind the home.

Sheriff Walls said neighbors told deputies they hadn’t seen the woman in a few days. Walls said deputies learned the man, who they identified as Lance McClendon, was texting the woman’s family random messages about their whereabouts.

Walls says deputies watched the home overnight, and Wednesday morning the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit conducted a search warrant on the home. Walls described the scene inside as “shocking”.

Walls said the woman was “violently beaten”, and all of the interior doors of the home were screwed shut. He said the windows were covered with heavy black plastic and McClendon took the woman’s phone away.

“We have learned from the victim that she was violently beaten during the overnight hours on Friday, July 21, 2017. She was locked in the living room of the home and wasn’t given access to her prescribed medications, fresh water, or a toilet. As a result of the attack, she suffered from severe facial bruising, a cut on the back of her head, and a collapsed lung for several days until being rescued by deputies,” Sheriff Walls said in a news release.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Lance David McClendon and charged him with Domestic Violence 2nd, Unlawful Imprisonment, Unlawful Use of a Debit Card, and Fugitive from Justice, as he had felony warrants out of Mississippi. He’s in the Marshall County Jail. A judge set his bond at $250,000.

Responders took the woman to a hospital. Walls said she’s in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.