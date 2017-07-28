Limestone County family deals with a perpetual flash flooding problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) - Tia Newman loves living in the county, that is, until the dark clouds roll in. As each rain drop falls, more and more water submerges Butler Road in the town of Elkmont.

"About right there is how deep it got," explains Newman, referencing her boot about 4 inches up from the ground.

Tia says this as been a problem for more than 15 years. Back in the early 2000s, Limestone County came out and deepened the normally dry creek bank, so water stays within the banks.

That worked, at least for a while.

"They tell us they`ll be out here, and we never see them," she says.

In recent years, as the flooding continues to get much worse, instead of reaching for a shovel, the county just pulls out a sign that reads, 'Water Over Road.'

"They put them out every time it rains," says Newman.

Even with a warning on display, Tia says the message isn't always delivered.

"They just put those out to keep people from coming down the road but it still doesn`t help they still try to fight the water," she says.

Beyond road safety, the surge of water is giving the family pond-front property they never wanted, and washes away a lot of their field along with it.

"That used to not be there, and every time it gets deep like this it just keeps taking away our pasture," says Newman.

So we're Taking Action on behalf of Tia and her family and will bring her concerns to the Limestone County Commission, so that she doesn't regret living in the county each time it rains.

"It gets aggravating, just because it`s dangerous really. I hate when people have to worry about driving through it," says Newman.