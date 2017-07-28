× Leadership DeKalb class makes improvements to Buck’s Pocket State Park, dedication this Saturday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — State and local leaders will come together Saturday morning to dedicate improvements to Buck’s Pocket State Park.

Jim Lynn Overlook at Buck’s Pocket State Park looks different these days. That’s thanks to the Leadership DeKalb Class of 2017. The group did some much-needed repairs and updates to the walkways down to the overlook.

“Leadership DeKalb is an organization made up of leaders from all over the county,” explained Leadership DeKalb member Brian Baine., “Each class is responsible for doing a project. It’s a community project. We stress to them that it’s a project that benefits everybody in DeKalb County.”

In this case, the community project at the overlook benefits all of the visitors to Buck’s Pocket State Park. “This was a big project. They went in and took all of the walkways out, refurbished all the walkways, and put new gravel down,” Baine explained. “The class members do the work themselves.”

The community helps donate the supplies. Geraldine Hardware, LLC donated the lumber for the overlook renovations.

On Saturday morning members of Leadership DeKalb and local and state officials will dedicate the new walkway. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, local legislators, park officials, and others are expected to attend. The public is welcome to come. The event starts at 10 o’clock in the morning at the overlook.

The project embodies what the organization is about – getting involved and making a difference in the county. “It’s a good way for them to network together, work together, and build things together that’s going to be lasting in the communities,” Baine said.