Lane Kiffin tweets sympathy for President Trump’s former Chief of Staff after alleged tarmac firing

Lane Kiffin, who has previously worked as the head football coach at the University of Southern California and coordinated the offense at the University of Alabama, tweeted out an article comparing the firing of President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to his own firing by USC in 2011.

Kiffin was famously dismissed on an airport tarmac from his head coaching job.

The tweet from Kiffin compares the two firings and includes the hashtag #Feel4U

Donald Trump firing his Chief of Staff draws Lane Kiffin, USC comparisons. #Feel4U https://t.co/yJHSoZfAfF — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) July 28, 2017

Some news agencies have reported the Priebus actually resigned his post on Thursday, but Priebus was publicly ousted from his job after two top Trump aides got into a car with Priebus on the airport tarmac alongside Air Force One on Friday, then got out of the vehicle and hopped into another one. President Trump then announced Priebus was moving on from his role as White House Chief of Staff.

General John F. Kelly, the former Secretary of Homeland Security, will now serve as White House Chief of Staff.