ICYMI: A workout warning, plus have you seen Christine’s hot dog impression?

A workout warning

If you’re a fan of Cross Fit, cycling, or intense running, you’ll want to hear this story.

When Christopher Michael Everett went to his first SoulCycle class, he gave it his all. He sat in the front of the class, cranked the resistance on his bike and started pedaling. Within the first five to 10 minutes though, his thighs began to hurt and feel abnormal.

“They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home,” said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles.

For the rest of the day, he felt OK, but the following night was marred by excruciating thigh pain. Turns out he had rhabdomyolysis. Here’s what you should know about the condition.

He found what?

An SUV found buried in an Oklahoma family‘s backyard may now be two tons of evidence in a crime that’s nearly 15 years old.

“We jumped off this car for several years with our ATV and motocross bikes, without ever knowing it,” said property owner Fredie Green.

The 2003 Chevy Trailblazer was discovered in the middle of a trail on the property, according to local news station KFOR.

At first, police thought there might be bodies inside. A thorough search didn’t find any. The car was, however, reported stolen by someone who owned the property at the time. Hmmmm… insurance fraud perhaps?

True love

Think you love Cracker Barrel? One Indiana couple loves it more.

They’re traveling millions of miles, on a mission to visit every location in the United States.

Ray and Wilma Yoder, both 80, of Goshen, Indiana, have visited 644 out of 645 Cracker Barrel locations, according to the Lebanon Democrat.

Ray and Wilma Yoder, both 80, of Goshen, Indiana, have visited 644 out of 645 Cracker Barrel locations, according to the Lebanon Democrat.

The only location the couple hasn’t visited is in Tualatin, Oregon, which is a suburb of Portland. They are planning to visit it later this year.

Hot dog, that’s funny!

