Huntsville murder suspect arrested in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in Huntsville is in police custody in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Police and a federal fugitive task force arrested Mondrel Ward, 26, Friday morning. He is wanted in Huntsville for the death of Ezekiel Briggs.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2400 block of Old Blue Springs Road shortly before midnight Friday, July 14. Investigators believe that Briggs and Ward were in an argument and that Ward shot and killed Briggs.

Ward is jailed on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident in Tuscaloosa County. He will be extradited to Huntsville to face charges.