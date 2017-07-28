× Huntsville City Schools expected to settle Title IX lawsuit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City School board meets at 4 p.m., and is expected to discuss a Title IX lawsuit against the school system that alleges discrimination of female athletes.

The lawsuit was filed in October of 2016. Four parents filed on behalf of three Huntsville High softball players. It alleges the three students, a freshman and two sophomores at the time, were being deprived of equal benefits in school-sponsored athletics.

The families seek an injunction. The lawsuit states they want equal treatment and benefits to the boys’ athletic teams at Huntsville City Schools.

The lawsuit says the defendants have discriminated against the plaintiffs’ daughters in: athletics funding; provision of equipment and supplies; scheduling of games and practice times; travel and per diem allowances; opportunities to receive coaching; provision of locker rooms and facilities for practices and games; training and medical facilities and provision of publicity.

Board members say school system has reached an agreement, and that is listed in both the Huntsville City Schools work session and regular meeting agenda. The board is expected to discuss with attorneys and vote on the settlement agreement. While most of the discussion will happen in an executive session, board members said, the vote must take place in public.

WHNT News 19 has a crew there and will provide updates when the board makes a decision.