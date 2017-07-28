Flash Flood Warning Until 3pm

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

900 AM CDT FRI JUL 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western Madison County, Southeastern Lauderdale, Limestone County, Morgan County, and Eastern Lawrence County

* Until 300 PM CDT Friday

* At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across much of Limestone and Morgan Counties, with

additional heavy rainfall noted over northern Lawrence and Western

Madison Counties. Up to two inches have already fallen in many of

these locations, and additional heavy rainfall is pushing into the

area from the Northwest. Flash Flooding is expected to begin

shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Northwestern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle,

Moulton, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Trinity and Falkville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.