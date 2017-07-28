Flash Flood Warning Until 3pm

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
900 AM CDT FRI JUL 28 2017
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Western Madison County, Southeastern Lauderdale, Limestone County, Morgan County, and Eastern Lawrence County
* Until 300 PM CDT Friday
* At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across much of Limestone and Morgan Counties, with
additional heavy rainfall noted over northern Lawrence and Western
Madison Counties. Up to two inches have already fallen in many of
these locations, and additional heavy rainfall is pushing into the
area from the Northwest. Flash Flooding is expected to begin
shortly.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Northwestern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle,
Moulton, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Trinity and Falkville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate
precautions to protect life and property.