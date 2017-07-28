× Deputy & K-9 involved in wreck with bull

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A sheriff’s deputy became trapped in his vehicle after a wreck involving a bull Thursday night. It happened around midnight on Highway 75 in Fyffe.

Deputy Hunter Akins called his supervisor and advised him that he was involved in an accident and trapped in the vehicle. Before Fyffe Police Department arrived on the scene Deputy Akins broke out the driver side window and got out of the vehicle.

Deputy Akins was responding to a call and was traveling down Highway 75 when he struck a large bull that was in the middle of the highway.

Deputy Akins was transported to DeKalb Regional Hospital by DeKalb Ambulance Service where he was treated and released. K-9 Marianna is at the vet being checked out and is expected to be fine.

Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson states “Deputy Akins is very blessed not to be injured worse than what he was. Their job is a very dangerous job and as many mile as our Deputies travel we have been fortunate that they have not been in any life threatening accidents.”

Fyffe Police, Fyffe Fire, DeKalb County Deputies, Rainsville Police, Shiloh Fire, DeKalb Ambulance Service responded to the scene.