Arrest made in pig attack case

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the owner of a pig that attacked a little girl earlier this week in Rogersville. Thomas Daniel Brown faces charges of permitting livestock or animals to run at large and reckless endangerment.

Brown, 21, also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear for a state trooper ticket.

Brown is being held in the Lauderdale County Jail with a bond set at $6,000.

The little girl, Bella White, was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital after the attack.

More than two dozen stitches later, Bella was able to leave the hospital.