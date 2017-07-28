Alabama A&M has a new face in QB competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - There's a quarterback battle going on at Alabama A&M, and the bulldogs have added a new face to the competition. Jared Olsgaard is a junior college transfer from Minnesota State Community & Technical College. Last season in just eight games he threw for 2,463 yards and 24 touchdowns, but the Spartans managed just three wins on the season. Head coach James Spady likes the talent he sees from Olsgaard, but says he's still holding off on naming a starting quarterback, he wants to see the position battle play out. "If I had named a guy back in the spring it pretty much shuts everybody else down. So part of the strategy was to evaluate early on weather we had some guys that could compete for it," Spady told WHNT News 19. "So we are going to give all of those new comers and young guys a chance to catch up. He's a farmer from Minnesota, it's crazy isn't it? He's a Viking, he looks the part and we are excited about him."

The Bulldogs will practice in shoulder pads for the first time on Saturday, then Tuesday the team goes full pads. Alabama A&M opens the season Saturday, September 2 against UAB.