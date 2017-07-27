Transgender veteran reflects on President Donald Trump’s statement about transgender people in the military

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — President Donald Trump is barring transgender people from serving in the military “in any capacity,” citing “tremendous medical costs and disruption.”

Trump’s announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter did not say what would happen to transgender people already in the military. President Trump's Tweet doesn't sit well with 53-year-old Randi Blocker. "I was just stunned in disbelief and then pure anger and hatred," Blocker said.

Blocker served in the Marines from 1983 to 1987. She said it was the best time of her life. "When you are in the military you don`t have time to focus on yourself. It`s all about giving yourself to the military and to the job you perform there," Blocker explained.

At the time Blocker was still a man on the outside, but said she always had these feelings of being a woman. After the military she went to work for the state. Her outside appearance changed overtime. "I didn't do it just out of the blue all at once. It was little things over the years," Blocker said.

She said she remembers how exciting it was for her when transgender people could finally live their truth and serve in the military. "All I could think of was how wonderful it must be for these young people serving today to be able to do so with authenticity," Blocker said.

Blocker said to hear President Trump's position on transgender people in the military is hard to take in, but said she will continue to be a voice for her community.