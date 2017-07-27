Restaurant cited for moldy drink nozzles, hazardous storage

Sonic Drive-In, Hwy. 72 East, Athens Score:  76

Violations:

-No Paper Towels in Kitchen                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     -Employees serving cracked plastic lids                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             -Moldy drink nozzles                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       -Food products stored at hazardous temperatures

Shoney's, Florence Blvd., Florence  Score:  84

Violations:

-Broken Walk-in Cooler, not maintaining safe food product temperatures                                                                                                                                                                                               --Presence of roaches in dish area

Whitt's BBQ,  Spring Ave., Decatur  Score:  87

Violations:

-Flies found in both the Prep and Pit Rooms

 

Clean Plate Recommendation of the week goes to Big Foot's Little Donuts in Huntsville, which scored a 100.

 

 