Restaurant cited for moldy drink nozzles, hazardous storage

Sonic Drive-In, Hwy. 72 East, Athens Score: 76

Violations:

-No Paper Towels in Kitchen -Employees serving cracked plastic lids -Moldy drink nozzles -Food products stored at hazardous temperatures

Shoney's, Florence Blvd., Florence Score: 84

Violations:

-Broken Walk-in Cooler, not maintaining safe food product temperatures --Presence of roaches in dish area

Whitt's BBQ, Spring Ave., Decatur Score: 87

Violations:

-Flies found in both the Prep and Pit Rooms

Clean Plate Recommendation of the week goes to Big Foot's Little Donuts in Huntsville, which scored a 100.