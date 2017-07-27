× One person arrested, another injured after police chase in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Just after 10:30 Wednesday night, Huntsville police saw a car run a stop sign at Colfax and Winchester Road. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver sped down Winchester Road then south on Pulaski Pike.

The driver made a wide turn on Stag Run Drive and wrecked into another vehicle.

The driver in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver involved in the chase was taken into custody, and now faces a list of charges.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor.

Part of Pulaski Pike was closed, while officers investigated the wreck.

