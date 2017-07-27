Law enforcement searching for escaped inmate in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Stevenson Police Department are searching for an escaped inmate. Rahaim Deshawn Fennell escaped from a roadside trash cleanup crew.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen tells WHNT News 19 the crew was cleaning roads in Stevenson when Fennell jumped into a yellow Humvee driven by his girlfriend and sped away from the scene. It’s unknown if the girlfriend was involved in the escape plot at this time.
If you have any information about Fennell’s whereabouts call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (256) 574-2610 or the Stevenson Police Department at (256) 437-3005.