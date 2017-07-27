Law enforcement searching for escaped inmate in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Stevenson Police Department are searching for an escaped inmate. Rahaim Deshawn Fennell escaped from a roadside trash cleanup crew.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen tells WHNT News 19 the crew was cleaning roads in Stevenson when Fennell jumped into a yellow Humvee driven by his girlfriend and sped away from the scene. It’s unknown if the girlfriend was involved in the escape plot at this time.